Randall Figy (1951-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Randall J. Figy, age 69, of Wauseon, with his family at his side passed away of natural causes at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021. Randy was born to the late Maynard S. Figy and Dorothy (Segrist) Figy in Wauseon on September 6, 1951; along with is twin sister, Sandra.

He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1969 and went on to receive training and certification as an electrician at ITT Technical College. Randy was a Veteran having served as a military policeman with the U.S Army during the Vietnam War from 1971-1973.

Before retiring, Randy served as an electrician with MSC Walbridge Coating Inc. for over 30 years. His fondest hobbies included deer and turkey hunting, camping at Sunny’s Campground, caring for his pet companions and attending concerts especially Pink Floyd in his earlier years.

His grandchildren meant the world to him and Randy enjoyed following their sporting endeavors and school events.

Surviving is his life companion of over 20 years, Linda Kraus; daughters, Amy (Tim) Straley of Ft. Wayne, IN and Sara (Steve) Wells of Swanton; son, Christopher J. Figy of Wauseon; twin sister, Sandra (Andy) Pound of Flag Staff, AZ and grandchildren, Cody, Leetah and Ziggy.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Paul G. Figy on November 14, 2007.

A private service for the family honoring Randy’s life will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co Rd J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com To send flowers to Randall’s family, please visit our floral store.