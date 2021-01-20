Ruth Bingman (1948-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Ruth Ann Bingman, 73, of Pioneer passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Laurels of Defiance. She was born on January 14, 1948 in Ransom Township, Michigan to Jim and Ruth (Pettit) Perham.

Ruth graduated from North Central High School. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles. She retired from Pioneer Transformer after 37 years, and also worked at the American Legion and VFW in Pioneer. Ruth loved flowers and decorating for the holidays.

She is survived by her children Dave (Holly) Wyrick of Pioneer, Laura (Jeff) Clingaman of Stryker and Lisa (Scott) Hayes of Pioneer; grandchildren Derick (Anna) Wyrick, Bralyn (Stuart) Martin, Spencer Clingaman, Oliviah Clingaman, Chelsea Hayes, Makayla (Parker Phillips) Hayes and Zachary Hayes; great grandchildren Kahle, Brooks, Daxton, Maci and Rhetton; and sister Jean (Dick) Feehan of Pioneer.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and sister Nancy Woodhouse.

Per Ruth’s wishes there will be no service held. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.