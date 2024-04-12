Alec Cassaubon (1990 – 2024)

(2009 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Alec R. Cassaubon, age 33, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024, at his residence. Alec worked in equipment maintenance and repair at Lexicon in Fremont, Indiana.

He had attended Life Changing Church, enjoyed World War II history in books and movies, traveling, fishing, shooting, being outdoors- as long as it was warm, and was an avid Detroit Lions fan.

Alec was born on August 16, 1990 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Kevin Cassaubon and Patti (Simpson) Huffman. He was a 2009 graduate of Bryan High School.

Alec is survived by his son, Aiden of Grayling, Michigan; mother, Patti Huffman, of Columbus, father and step-mother, Kevin (Angela) Cassaubon, of Grayling; brother, Brandon Cassaubon, of Bryan; step sister, Shelby Vine, of Fayette, Ohio; nephew, Evan Cassaubon, of Bryan and grandmother, Betty Cassaubon, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Danialle Swan; paternal grandfather, Ken Cassaubon; paternal grandmother, Carol Flick and maternal grandparents, Don and Ann Simpson.

Visitation for Alec will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Alec’s life will be held immediately following with Pastor Chris Combs officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family and/or a Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/c1abed6a to set up a trust fund for Aiden.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.