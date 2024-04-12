Bryan Kiwanis Hears From Students Of The Month & Spring Musical Cast

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTUDENTS OF THE MONTH … At the weekly Kiwanis Meeting of April 10, 2024, the club welcomed the Bryan High School Students of the Month for April 2024. The students shared their most memorable high school experience, as well as their future plans for college in the fall. Pictured left to right is Tabithah Taylor, Ella Rau and Ella Voight. The students are selected by the faculty of Bryan High School based on their academic achievements as well as participation in extra-curricular activities. SPRING MUSICAL CAST … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan welcomed students from Bryan High School from the cast in this year’s spring production of Jekyll and Hyde at our meeting of 4/10/24. The students performed several scenes from the show for the group and judging from what they presented it looks like it will be a must-see show. Students pictured are, left to right, Elleah Davis, Emma Schlade, Noah Mills, Oliver Proxmire and Ryan Speiss. The students were accompanied by Director Ben Lupo and Musical Director Laura Knight.