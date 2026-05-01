Alex Cook Steps Down As Wauseon Chamber Executive Director

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced the resignation of Chamber Director Alex Cook, effective April 10, 2026.

The Board expressed gratitude for the passion and commitment Cook brought to local businesses and the broader community during his tenure, and extended best wishes for his future endeavors.

The Chamber remains fully committed to supporting the local business community, and most especially its members. During the transition, a small group of board members will oversee day-to-day operations so that advocacy, growth and member services continue without interruption.

The Chamber will continue advancing its strategic priorities, maintaining its scheduled events and promoting members, their events, promotions and specials.

While the Board manages operations, the Chamber asks that all inquiries be directed to director@wauseonchamber.com or by leaving a detailed message at 419-335-9966. A board member will respond as quickly as possible.

When the formal search for a new Chamber Director opens, the Board will share that announcement — and updates throughout the process — with members and the community.

Board President Jacob Fleischmann thanked Chamber members on behalf of the Board for their continued support, and recognized the role members play in making Wauseon a strong place to live, work and do business.