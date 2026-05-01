Randy Haury (1954 – 2026)

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(1972 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Randy L. Haury, age 72, of Berkey, Ohio, a dedicated family man and passionate car enthusiast, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 28, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Sylvania, surrounded by his loving family.

Randy was born on March 20, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, to Henry and Helen (Pospisil) Haury. He was a 1972 graduate of Evergreen High School and had a life marked by both professional achievement and personal devotion.

Since 1992, Randy proudly owned and operated Haury Concrete, building his business through hard work and commitment to quality. Beyond his career, he nurtured a deep love for classic cars, particularly Mustangs.

One of his proudest accomplishments was the complete restoration of a 1965 Shelby Mustang, a rare vehicle he discovered stored in a barn for several years. This painstaking restoration included a Shelby signature inside the glove box and earned him and his car a feature in Mustang Times magazine.

Randy’s enthusiasm extended to attending car shows where he showcased over 20 Mustangs that he lovingly restored.

Family was at the core of Randy’s life. He found great joy in relaxing and spending quality time at the cottage on Nettles Lake, a place where good times and cherished memories were made. Most importantly, he treasured his role as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

His legacy lives on through his wife, Pam (Malko) Bartos; his daughter, Stephanie Gype; his sons, Dustin (Melanie) Haury and Robert (Taylor) Haury; his grandchildren, Shelby, Kaitlyn, Carter, Madisyn, Alexis, Dawson, Tanner, Brooke, and Trevor; his great-granddaughter, Evelyn; and his sister, Gail (Craig) Northcott.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Haury.

A visitation honoring Randy’s life will be held Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ryan Moline officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. www.donate.shrinerschildrens.org/give/