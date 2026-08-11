Alexander J. Saxer (1994 – 2026)

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(2013 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Alexander James Saxer, known to family and friends as Alex, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2026 at Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, where he was also born on June 24, 1994, at the young age of 32.

Alex was a beloved son, brother, and friend, whose life was marked by his kindness and loving spirit. Those who know Alex will remember him for the warm heart and the sincere love he showed to people in his life.

He was the son of James R. Saxer and Mary L. Saxer (Owens), who loved him deeply. Alex also leaves behind his son, Xander James Saxer, who was the greatest joy in his life. He is survived by his siblings, Andrew Saxer, Amanda Saxer, and Sara Little (Travis); as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alex attended Swanton High School and graduated in 2013. He built his career as a professional painter, a trade that reflected his patience and attention to detail, and pride in a job well done.

Outside of work, Alex enjoyed simple pleasures that brought him happiness. He loved playing cornhole, going fishing, and spending time around the campfire. He found joy in moments that allowed him to laugh, unwind, and make memories with those around him.

His passing leaves a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. The love he gave, the laughter he shared, and the care he showed will remain a part of his legacy.

Family and friends may visit Friday, Aug. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services for Alex will begin at 7 p.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any First Federal of Delta Bank c/o Xander James Saxer.