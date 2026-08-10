Dale N. Foor (1941 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Dale Norman Foor, 85 passed away on July 23rd 2026 in his home in Port Angeles, Washington.

He was born in 1941 to Emery and Mabel (Harmon) Foor in the Napoleon area of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother Wayne.

He is survived by his brother Russel and sister Arlene (Foor) Peterson. He remained in Ohio for most of his childhood and graduated from Stryker HS. He entered the army after HS and was stationed in Germany where he was part of the Mechanics Corps.

After he left the Army, he married his first wife Janice Nofziger and they had 3 sons: Clancy,(Carrie)- Clayton,(Beth)- and Clinton,(Lynn). Via his sons he is survived by 8 grandchildren: Cara and Christopher (Clancy), Claire, Nichole, and Sarah (Clayton), Kaitlyn, Michael, and Andrew (Clinton).

He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren: Bretton, Ember, Makiah, Liam, Greyson, Emerson, Xavier, Novalynn, and Savannah. He married his present wife (Susan Moore) and moved to Wyoming where they raised their 2 daughters, Crystal (Tony) and Lindsay (Mike).

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. In 2018 they moved to Washington state to be closer to their children and grandchildren, Kiya, Nyriana, Rylie, Dominic, Cole, Quorra, and Violet. The last few years were hard on Dale due to numerous health issues. May he now have peace.

Interment will take place in Evansport, OH, on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.