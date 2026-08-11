Kay Akers (1961 – 2026)

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(Bryan Resident; Enjoyed Garage Sale Hunting)

Kay Akers, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday night, Aug. 3, 2026 at Parkview Bryan Hospital, Bryan, Ohio.

Kay was born Aug. 23, 1961 in Omak, Washington to the late Lawrence W. Schoonover and Brenda (Gladden) Schoonover.

She was engaged to Franklin J. Gray and he survives. Kay worked for many years in retail sales with Dollar General. Kay enjoyed garage sale hunting, shopping and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her fiancé, Frank J. Gray, Bryan, Ohio; children, Justin Gray, Devin Gray and Kaylee (JD) Brook all of Ossian, Indiana; sister, Georgia Stewart of Bryan, Ohio; grandchildren, Makenna Gray, Devin Jr., Maverick and Kenslie Gray, Hailey Koch, Annastasia and Jordyn Gray, Ava, Marley and Wrenley Brook; nieces and nephews, April Gray and Christopher Gray, of Bryan, Ohio, Kara Gray and Shaun Stewart of Edgerton, Ohio, Misty Stewart of Butler, Indiana and Nathan Gray of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great nieces and nephews, Braydon Buchanan, Grady Bonecutter, Chad Gray, Todd Kubica, Liberty Funk, Zaiden Stewart-Miller, her special “monster baby” Zyris Stewart-Miller and best friend Chrissie Dunderman. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation and sharing of memories for Kay and her family was held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio 43506.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The COPD Foundation. Online condolences may be given and shared at: [www.krillfuneralservice.com](https://www.krillfuneralservice.com)

Kay’s obituary was lovingly prepared by her family. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Kay’s family.