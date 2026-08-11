Larry G. Herrick (1946 – 2026)

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(Member Of Swanton Rotary Club)

Larry G. Herrick, age 79, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away in his home on Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2026, with family at his bedside.

Born on Nov. 6, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, Larry was the son of Robert and Meredith (George) Herrick.

Larry’s journey in life was marked by a strong commitment to family, community, and personal achievement. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Illinois College.

Larry’s college years were filled with both academic achievement and athletic distinction. A passionate supporter of Ohio State athletics throughout his life, Larry himself was a multi-sport athlete at Illinois College, playing football and baseball.

He led the baseball team in hitting during two of his four years, captained the football team, and was recognized as an All-Conference player in both sports — a testament to his drive, leadership, and team spirit.

After college, Larry returned to his Ohio roots and laid the groundwork for his professional and personal legacy. He married Janet S. Radecki on April 16, 1982. He founded Herrick Insurance Service, working from the family home in Swanton.

Through his business, Larry built enduring relationships and became a trusted advisor to many families and neighbors.

Beyond his career, Larry was a pillar of service in Swanton. He devoted more than 30 years to the Swanton Rotary Club, serving as its president, and also contributed his time and expertise to the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce. His commitment to the community was recognized and deeply appreciated by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Larry’s passion for sports remained central throughout his life. In his later years, he became an avid golfer and softball player. The camaraderie of sports brought him lifelong friendships — bonds formed on the field and the golf course that spanned over five decades. These relationships were a cherished part of Larry’s life, enriching his days with laughter, loyalty, and shared memories.

Above all, Larry found his greatest fulfillment in the company of his cherished family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Janet, who stood faithfully by his side through life’s challenges and triumphs. His legacy lives on through his children: his son Scott (Joy) Herrick; his daughter Andrea Herrick (Matt Morrin) and his daughter Alison (Scott) Thompson. Larry took great pride and joy in his role as a grandfather to Robert Herrick, Celeste Morrin, Kaia Morrin, Vivian Thompson, and Clara Thompson, treasuring every moment shared with them. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Kaczmarek and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Meredith Herrick, his son, Mark Herrick, and brother-in-law, Donald Kaczmarek.

Larry’s warmth, integrity, and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who knew him. His deep involvement in civic organizations and his steadfast devotion to those around him leave an indelible mark on the community and in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, located at 413 E. Main St. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home, with Fr. David Nuss presiding. Interment at Amboy Township Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Swanton Rotary Club.