Alexander Slattman (2000-2025)

Alexander David Slattman, age 24, of Wauseon, passed away on February 25, 2025. Alexander worked for Total Quality Logistics.

Alexander was born on June 10, 2000, in Japan, to Michael Slattman and Jennifer (John) Bowen. He graduated from Wauseon, and later graduated from Lourdes University with a Bachelor Degrees in Business Management and Marketing.

Alexander was a great wrestler, wrestling in high school for Wauseon and also for Lourdes University in college.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially at the river, watching Ohio State Football, and playing video games. He was someone who gave the best hugs. Above all else, he was an amazing Dad to his daughter, Ivy.

Alexander is survived by his daughter, Ivy; father, Michael (Char) Slattman of Wauseon; mother, Jennifer (Brian) Bowen of Wauseon; brother, Cameron (BrieAnna) Slattman of Wauseon; sister, Lela (Nick) Slattman of Cincinnati; step-sister, Taylor (John) Brinck of Ayersville; step-sister, Olivia (Jeremiah) Hendra of Columbus; and step-brother, Trevor Bowen of Michigan. He is also survived by his grandmother, Judy Slattman; step-grandmother, Linda Zachrich; grandfather, Gary John; step-grandparents, Clinton and Mary Bowen; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Slattman; and step-grandfather, Richard Zachrich.

Visitation for Alexander will take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 2pm to 6pm. A memorial service will take place at 6pm, following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the family for the care of Alexander’s daughter, Ivy.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.