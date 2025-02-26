Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Double Fatal Crash In Lucas County

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality traffic crash that occurred on February 24, 2025, at approximately 1:57 pm.

The crash occurred on Garden Road at the intersection of Valley Stream Boulevard in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

Angela M. Willis, a 41-year old female from Toledo, Ohio, was operating a white 2019 Honda Civic southbound on Valley Stream Boulevard. A 17-year old male, of Maumee, Ohio, was operating a black 2018 Volkswagen Passat SE westbound on Garden Road.

Willis failed to yield from the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Volkswagen causing the Honda to be struck on the driver’s side. Both vehicles went off the southwest side of the intersection, and the Honda proceeded to strike an apartment complex before coming to final rest.

Willis was pronounced deceased at the University of Toledo Medical Center. The right front passenger of the Honda, Victoria D. Hobson, age 56, of Maumee, Ohio, was also pronounced deceased at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The traffic crash remains under investigation. Failure to wear safety belts are a suspected factor in this crash, with drugs and alcohol not being suspected.

The Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Township Fire & EMS, Joey’s Towing, and Ankenbrandt’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.