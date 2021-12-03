Alfred Lirot (1929-2021)

Alfred Aloysius Lirot, beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and uncle, took the hand of Jesus and was led home on Monday, November 8, 2021, to enjoy endless, sunny, pain-free days with Mom, Pop and twelve siblings and many relatives.

He was born on March 31, 1929, in Bryan Ohio, the son of Isadore and Theresa (Stark) Lirot. In his early years he worked for 50 Division and Aro in Bryan.

However, his passion was being on the golf course. When not playing golf, he worked on them. He was an assistant golf pro to Gene Farrell at Orchard Hills Country Club in Bryan.

He was manager and golf pro at Suburban Golf Course, where he assisted his brothers in building the “back 9 “ at Suburban.

He was a golf pro and manager for Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles and Mercer County Elks Golf Course in Celina. He was truly happiest on the golf course.

He looked forward to early mornings and late evenings. One of his favorite stories was the reattachment of his severed thumb from sharpening mower blades.

The surgeon reattached his thumb in a position so that he could still grip a golf club. He and his brother, Walter, played their last game of golf in Stryker at age 90.

Alfred was a lifelong resident of Bryan, Ohio. He was a member of St. Patrick Parish and had strong faith. He worshipped, talked to Jesus, and prayed reverently every night.

He did not miss an opportunity to tell his great-granddaughters about Jesus. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In his later years, he liked to go out in his garage and tinker, fix, and build things. Alfred’s adored cat, Nonnie, was always just ten steps behind him on his daily walks and looked after him.

He was also looked after by his Woodland Estates family, who would take him glasses of water, a cookie, or just some kind words. He enjoyed stopping and talking to them.

His brother, Walt, came to visit almost every night and they watched sports. Eventually, they would both fall asleep but would never admit it.

When his great-granddaughters would visit he found fun in playing “Barbie doll” with his little princess, Lillian, and “Sick Patient” with princess Violet.

He loved family gatherings, where he would tell his stories to all his family, especially Colby and Molly. At the end of each day he played the card game, Sequence, with his daughter, Melissa.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Isadore and Theresa (Stark) Lirot; his son, Timothy; and six brothers, Earl, Lavon, John Doyle, Donald, Roger, and Walter; and six sisters, Helen, Marie, Pauline, Vivian, Charlotte, and Mary.

Survivors are children, Tony (Randi) Lirot, Christine Lirot, Toby (Casey) Lirot, and Melissa Kline; nine grandchidren, Jeffery (Misty) Pease, Jr., Jesika Pease, Tylar Sayre, Weslee (Ashley) Sayre, Chelsie Kline, Timothy Kline, Taylor Lirot, Tanner Lirot and Cammy Lirot; and 15 great-grandchildren, Sachiko Davis, Cortney Pease, Abby Waters, Becca Waters, Rhyan Kline, Lillian Roberts, Violet Roberts, Ethan Kline, Lincoln Kline, Jace Sayre, Cameron Sayre, Bradlee Sayre, Brandon Sayre, Bryce Sayre, Brendon Sayre, Alex Sayre, Weslee Sayre Jr., and Bentlee Sayre. Al is also survived by his former wife and mother of his five children, Nancy Jo (Dangler) Lirot, and former wife, Louise Wiegers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating. Interment will be in St Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 6:00-9:00 P.M. in Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with recitation of the Rosary and Litany to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 8:00 P.M.

Preferred memorials are to the St. Patrick Catholic School Fund. This obituary/eulogy was created and contributed by Melissa Kline, Alfred’s daughter.