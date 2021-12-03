Louann Weber (1942-2021)

Louann J. Weber, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:34 P.M. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Weber was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana. She worked as a bookkeeper for Material Suppliers Inc., Center Concrete, Inc., and Stafford Gravel. She enjoyed feeding her birds, putting together puzzles, and reading.

Louann J. Weber was born on October 4, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Robert J. and Lois M. (Aldrich) Johnston.

She married Gerald L. “Gerry” Weber on December 15, 1962, at Big Run Church near Butler, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2021.

Surviving are two sons, Dean (Angie) Weber and Matthew (Marcy) Weber, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Michele Psurny, of Auburn, Indiana; four grandchildren; and one sister, Crista (Kevin) Bushman.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, Douglas Paul and Gerald Scott Weber; and a granddaughter, Stacy Weber.

Private grave side services and interment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Area Foundation.