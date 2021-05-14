Alice Kurtz (1934-2021)

Alice M. Kurtz, age 86, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 11:50 A.M. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Kurtz was a graduate of Montpelier High School and a devoted homemaker. She was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed playing canasta.

Alice M. Kurtz was born on November 21, 1934, near Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Albert V. and Mabel M. (Bohner) Govin. She married Ben A. Kurtz on July 7, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Terry (Janet) Kurtz, of Edon, and Tim (Mary Jane) Kurtz, of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Jaimie (Jared) Stamper, Jackie (Rocky) Barand and Jarrett Kurtz; three great-grandchildren, Lauren, Maggie, Jacob; and her beloved cat, Molly.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Govin, and one sister, Betty Govin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemtery, Montpelier, Ohio.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.