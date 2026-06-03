Fleety (Rafferty) Phillips (1944 – 2026)

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Fleety (Rafferty) Phillips, of Wauseon, Ohio, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2026, at Ebeid Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

She was born in Napoleon, Ohio on Jan. 3, 1944, to George E. Rafferty and Hildegard D. (Haase) Rafferty.

Fleety graduated from Napoleon High School in 1961.

She married her high school sweetheart, Stanley “Tom” Phillips, on Sept. 1, 1962. They lived in Napoleon, Ohio, and then moved to San Diego, California in 1984. In 2001, they moved to Wauseon, Ohio to be near their children, grandchildren, and other family members.

Fleety was employed in retail sales and bookkeeping for 10 years, and then a career in banking for 37 years in Ohio and California.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandsons play sports. Fleety also enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening, genealogy, and volunteering at the Fulton County Health Center.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Tom; daughters, Alisa A. Bosell and Amy S. Mesinger; grandchildren, Megan, Zachary (Jamie), Abigail (Ryan), Sydney (Andy), and Amy; great-grandsons, Quintin, Oliver, Liam, and Ronan.

Fleety was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hildegard; sisters, Sally Babcock and Anley Oberdick; brothers-in-law, Earl Babcock and Glenn Oberdick.

Visitation for Fleety will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

A private graveside service will take place at the Hoy Cemetery, Napoleon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Focus on the Family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Phillips family.