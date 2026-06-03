Sharon Guthrie (1948 – 2026)

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(Champion Of Dogs, Cats & Shelters)

Sharon (Ryan) Guthrie, age 78, of Stryker, passed away on May 31, 2026, at Evergreen Nursing Home in Montpelier.

Sharon spent her life caring for the animals she dearly loved. Sharon was born on April 20, 1948, in Norwood, Missouri, to the late Ervin and Eula (Lawson) Ryan.

On November 8, 1986, she married William “Bill” Guthrie, who preceded her in death in 2015. Sharon loved all animals, and visited local humane societies often to donate time and supplies. She especially loved dogs and cats.

Surviving Sharon is her son, Robert Bigger of Bryan; grandchildren, Hudson, Robert, and Shandi; brother, Bill (Patsy) Ryan of Monroe, MI; caregivers, Anita Stuckey and Sandi Wright; niece, Sonya Parsons; nephew, Jason Govin; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; and sister, Connie Olmstead.

Sharon’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Evergreen Nursing Home for their exceptional care over the past year.

Visitation for Sharon will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker, from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will take place at noon, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society or the Defiance County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Guthrie family.