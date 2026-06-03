Richard Thomas “Tom” Lauber (1935 – 2026)

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Richard Thomas “Tom” Lauber, age 91, passed away on June 1, 2026, after a period of declining health. Born at home in Archbold, Ohio, on April 13, 1935, Tom was the second of five children to Richard and Mary Etta (Dominique) Lauber.

Tom entered the U.S. Army in 1954 following a stellar academic and athletic career at Archbold High. He returned from Germany in 1955 to attend Ohio State University on the GI Bill, where he intended to pursue a degree in architecture. Cupid intervened in the form of a farm girl named Betty Lou Patterson. They eloped to Indiana their freshman year. A succession of four children followed as they returned to Betty’s hometown of Millersburg, Ohio.

Tom landed a job as teller of the Monitor Bank in Big Prairie. After distinguishing himself at Killbuck Savings, the First National Bank of Massillon recruited him in 1964, electing him as CEO in 1965. Look Magazine profiled him as the youngest president of a nationally chartered bank in U.S. history.

In 1978, Tom left banking to try his hand at manufacturing by acquiring Tusco Manufacturing in Gnadenhutten, Ohio. He and Betty realized their dream of helping each of their four children acquire and develop businesses of their own. Tom and Betty retired to Naples, Florida.

In 2003, the family lost Betty to cancer in March and son Mark to leukemia in May. Tom connected with high school classmate and fellow widow Barbara Christy Schie, whom he married in July 2004.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, and brothers Ed (Bonnie) and Bob, Tom is survived by sons Mike (Elizabeth), Patrick (Jennifer), daughter Mary Ann Lauber, daughter-in-law Kathy Lauber, and stepdaughter Susan (David) McDaniel. Tom and Betty had 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Virtually all gathered to celebrate Tom and Barbara at Sauder Village in July 2025.

Tom engaged in philanthropy throughout his life, giving generously to causes in every community in which he lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Sauder Village or a charity of their own choosing.

Family and friends may call at Archbold United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Services will be officiated by Rev. Mary Kay, and a light luncheon will follow the service.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Millersburg, Ohio, at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Lauber family.

The obituary for Tom was lovingly prepared by his family.