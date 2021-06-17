Allen Borck (1958-2021)

Allen Lee Borck, 62, of Napoleon, passed away on June 12, 2021 at Northcrest Nursing Home. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 13, 1958 to Robert Sr. and Glenda (McQuillen) Borck. He married Esperanza Adino on August 21, 2006.

Allen was a 1976 graduate of Pike-Delta-York High School; he went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree at St. Jospeh College and his master’s degree from Western Governors University.

The beginnings of Allen’s career started in high school, where he was one of the athletic trainers and carried on that position as he went to college and ultimately into a career caring for others.

Allen was a paramedic for 32 years and an instructor for EMT’s and paramedics for 5 years. He also served his community as a licensed funeral director in Indiana for 6 years. Allen enjoyed spending time with friends and family and always said there was an extra bed for anyone coming to visit.

He is survived by his wife, Esperanza; siblings, Robert Jr. (Angie); Glen (Wendy), William (Ziesyl) and Ann (Terry) Espinoza-Barringer; mother-in-law, Rufina Adino; and fur baby, Princess.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Felipe Espinoza, and father-in-law, Jésus Adino.

A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Drive, Napoleon, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com

