Finn Pohlman (2021)

Finn Pohlman, stillborn son to Konnor Pohlman and Anna (Brown) Pohlman, entered into Heaven; Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania.

Surviving along with his parents is his brother, Jonah Pohlman; maternal grandparents, Joel and Becky Brown; paternal grandparents, Ken and Karen Pohlman and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Please visit our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Finn’s family.