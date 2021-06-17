Marillyn Oxender (1923-2021)

Marillyn Mann Oxender of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on June 9, 2021 at the age of 97. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Velma VanFossen.

Marillyn enjoyed camping with a travel group after her husband, Leslie retired. Together the two of them spent their winters in Fort Myers, Florida and summer months in their Ohio farm.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leslie Oxender; sons, Dewayne, Donald, Ronald, and grandson David Oxender.

Left to cherish her memories is her son; Darold, grandchildren; Chad (Julie) Oxender, Myra (Isreal) Frazer, Lisa (Henry) Barlage, Gayle (Kent) Collins, Justin Bauer, Lorraine (Greg) McNeal Gable, Georgia (Matt) Schmidt, 28 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at West Unity Presbyterian Church 201 E. North St. West Unity, Ohio on June 19, 2021 at 11am. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the memorial service at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.

For those desiring the family request that donations be made in memory of Marillyn to West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family by going to www.grdewitt.com