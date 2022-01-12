Alvin Booher (1950-2022)

Facebook

Alvin D. Booher, 71, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in his residence. He was born October 26, 1950, in Hudson, Michigan, son of the late Edward Booher and Betty (Miller) Hudson.

Alvin worked in maintenance at Spangler Candy Company, and previously at Hillside Country Living. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Alvin is survived by his three sisters, Sally Reno of Knoxville, Tennessee, May (Jim) Geer of Onstead, Michigan, and Penny Smith of Bryan, Ohio; one brother, Gene (Carolyn) Booher of Waldron, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Connie Booher.

To honor Alvin’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

