Amelia Garver (2017-2023)

Amelia Rose Garver, age 5, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:13 P.M. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after an illness of seventeen months.

Amelia loved swimming at the water park and eating chicken off the grill.

She was a vibrant girlie girl who loved playing with her Barbie’s, doing her makeup, and dressing in her princess dresses.

Amelia Rose Garver was born on May 25, 2017, in Bryan, the daughter of Chelsea Nicole Davis and Caleb Ryan Garver.

Survivors include her parents, Chelsea and Caleb, of Bryan; a sister, Nevaeh Osbun, at home; her grandparents, Filomeno and (Cheryl) Garza, of Bryan, and Amy Young, of Montpelier, Ohio; an aunt, Danielle Davis, of Bryan; an uncle, Dennie Young, of Montpelier; her cousins, Jerry and Mason Leininger; and her special great-aunt, Stella Shankster.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at Empower Church, 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville, Ohio. Services celebrating Amelia’s life will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.