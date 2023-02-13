Gaylord Laukhuf (1934-2023)

Gaylord Vernon Laukhuf, 88, of Antwerp, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Vern was born in Venedocia, Ohio on July 27, 1934, a son of the late Josephine (Lee) & Christian Laukhuf.

He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. Vern was a life member of the DAV, the VFW, Post 6026, in El Paso, Illinois, and American Legion, Post 467, Hamilton Indiana.

He was a successful insurance agent. He attended Central Ministries in Fort Wayne and Leo, Indiana.

Vern was always on the go, spent many hours drinking coffee with his friends and family.

He could talk to anyone, and he never met a stranger. Vern was a true family man; he could never have enough time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-children. He loved country music, playing cards, and western movies.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn; children, Sandra (Steven) Zuber & David (Kristi) Laukhuf; brother, Robert (Barbara) Laukhuf; grandchildren, Travis, Dustin (Erin), Jordan (Ally), Nicole, Natalie, & Nathan (Caitlin); great grandchildren, Everleigh, Adaline, & Sophia.

Vern was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Edward, & Everett.

Viewing is Tuesday, February 14th, 9 – 11 AM at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp, Ohio. His service is Tuesday, February 14th, 11 AM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery, with military honors.

Memorials are to the Honor Flight of NE Indiana. Fond Memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com

FLOWERS AND OTHER TRIBUTES MAY BE DELIVERED TO THE ANTWERP FLOWER DELIVERY ENTRANCE ON MONDAY FROM NOON TO 5 PM OR TUESDAY, 8 AM TO 8:30 AM.

