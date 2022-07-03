American Legion Riders Of West Unity Make Blue Star Banner Presentation

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 3, 2022

BANNER PRESENTATION … Recently the American Legion Riders of West Unity Post #669 made a Blue Star Banner presentation to the Lashaway family in Sherwood, Ohio. Aaron Lashaway is currently serving in the Air National Guard. He has been serving for 27 years, including two tours in Qatar and one tour in Saudi Arabia. Shown are: FRONT- Andrea Lashaway (wife). BACK- Bob Clark – Blue Star Banner Chariman, sons: Adam Lashaway, Austin Lashaway and Aaron Lashaway. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

