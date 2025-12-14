Andres O’Neil & Lowe Merges With Montpelier’s Kannel Insurance

Archbold, OH — December 15, 2025 – Andres O’Neil & Lowe Insurance Agency has announced an upcoming merger with Kannel Insurance of Montpelier, effective January 1, 2026. The partnership brings together two well-established, community-focused agencies in Northwest Ohio.

Kannel Insurance, founded in 1958, has served Montpelier and the surrounding area for more than 65 years. As part of the transition, Chris Kannel and Angela Fritsch will remain at the Montpelier office, continuing to provide the trusted, personalized service clients have come to expect.

“My top priority has always been taking care of my clients, and that will not change,” said Chris Kannel, owner of Kannel Insurance Agency. “Partnering with Andres O’Neil & Lowe allows us to continue providing the personal service that my family has been committed to for more than 65 years. We gain access to additional resources and opportunities that will only enhance that experience.”

Kevin Morton, managing partner of Andres O’Neil & Lowe, added, “We are proud to welcome Chris, Angela, and their clients to Andres O’Neil & Lowe. Kannel Insurance has built its reputation on the same principles that guide us — integrity, community involvement, and a genuine commitment to serving clients. We’re confident this partnership will strengthen our shared mission to serve our clients, community, and each other.”

Clients of the merged agency will benefit from expanded carrier options, dedicated claims staff, and enhanced digital resources. While many current insurance carriers will remain available, Andres O’Neil & Lowe plans to introduce several new partners, including Celina Group, Sandy & Beaver Valley, and Wyandot Mutual.

The Montpelier office will continue to operate at its current location. However, beginning January 2, 2026, office hours will shift to align with Andres O’Neil & Lowe’s standard schedule:

Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For more information about Andres O’Neil & Lowe, visit www.andresoneilandlowe.com.