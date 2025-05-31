Andrew Vargo (1959 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident; Born & Raised In Maumee)

Andrew Thomas Vargo, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, May 26, 2025 at his home surrounded by family.

Andy resided in Bryan, but was born and raised in Maumee, Ohio. He was born June 07, 1959 to the late Andrew and Mary (Nestich) Vargo.

Andy graduated from Maumee High School and then pursued his passion for music. He was a self-taught drummer and played in bands in the Toledo area for years including, Locoweed, Wheatfield, Excalibur and the Other Half.

Andy was Frank Zappa’s #1 fan. He never lost his desire to play and continued to play at home and do occasional studio work for many years. He was a creative soul and definitely marched to the beat of a different drum. He married Jean Altaffer on April 08, 2006 and she survives.

Andy is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jean Vargo; his daughter, Kellie Phillips; his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; his sister, Lynn Witte (John); and his brother, Alan Vargo; his nephews, Evan (Amy) Witte and Ryan Witte and his great-niece, Hannah Witte. Also surviving is his special pet, Gnattie. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services were private. A celebration of Andy’s life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers or mementos, please consider memorial contributions to: Animal Rescue Organizations.

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything." – Plato