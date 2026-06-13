James P. Motter (1942 – 2026)

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(Husband, Father, & Faithful Church Member)

James P. Motter, 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on June 10, 2026, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, where he had resided for a short time.

Jim was born on June 7, 1942, in Putnam County, Ohio, to Earl and Luella (Kinder) Motter. On June 16, 1963, he married the love of his life, Sue E. Bostleman, in Holgate, Ohio, and she survives.

Jim was a faithful member of Grace Bible Church in Defiance. He worked at ARO for more than 35 years until the company closed. Jim enjoyed working on rental properties with his son David and was his biggest supporter.

He loved gardening and took great joy in sharing his produce with friends and family. Earlier in life, he spent many years traveling with his wife, Sue, including two trips to Alaska. Together, Jim and Sue also enjoyed collecting antiques.

He will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his selflessness, kind heart, sense of humor, cheerful personality, and contagious smile.

In addition to his wife, Sue, Jim is survived by his son, David (Staci Stevens) Motter of Bryan; his daughter, Stephanie (Mike Stevenson) Motter of Denver, Colorado; and his grandchildren, Luke and Noah Stevenson.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorthy Motter, and his brother, Kenny Motter.

Visitation for Jim will be held Monday, June 15, 2026, from 3-6 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with funeral services following at 6 p.m. Pastors John MacFarlane and John McKay will officiate. Private burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Shiffler Cemetery, 8247 US-127, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Grace Bible Church, 2060 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512; First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, OH 43506; or the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506.