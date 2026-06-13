Larry Truckor (1938 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Former Amboy Township Trustee)

Larry Truckor, born on Oct. 9, 1938, to the late Julius and Beulah (Leibler) Truckor, was the oldest of 4 siblings. Raised in Metamora, Ohio, he graduated from St. Mary’s High School and began his career as a finish carpenter.

At an early age, following the untimely death of his father, he assumed responsibility leading the family crop farm operation.

Larry married the love of his life, Rosemary Burgermeister, in 1958 and together they shared 67 years of marriage, building a life centered on family, faith and hard work.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, Ohio, and an active parishioner. He generously gave his time to various parish projects and activities, including St. Vincent de Paul, and served as a long-time leader on the parish cemetery committee. His faith and service were a steady part of his life.

In his community, Larry served as Amboy Township Trustee, was a long time 4-H advisor and a member of the Catholic War Veterans, where he gave his time and talents in service to others.

He enjoyed woodworking, growing fruits and vegetables, playing euchre with his high school buddies, Loma Linda margaritas, and closely followed all Ohio sports teams. He especially enjoyed Ohio State football and was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan, rarely missing a televised game.

Larry is survived by his wife Rosemary, their children Jeff (Cheryl Robinson), Keith (Kim), Lisa (John) Thebes, Pam (Rob) Hassen, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and sisters Kay (Jack) Batdorf and Beverly Engler.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Greg (Susie) Truckor.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to their wonderful friends and neighbors for their kindness, help and presence in Larry’s life. They would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to the care team at ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergency Department for the excellent care and compassion they provided.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15 from 3-7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Catholic War Veterans Service will begin at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 16 from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m., with Father Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Metamora-Amboy Fire and Rescue, St. Vincent de Paul or the Catholic War Veterans Post 306.