Evelyn J. Pontius (1924 – 2026)

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(1942 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Evelyn Jane Pontius, age 101, passed away on June 11, 2026, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Evelyn worked as a cook at Sterlings in Wauseon for 25 years.

Evelyn was born on June 17, 1924, in Pettisville, to the late Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Lantz) Rupp.

She graduated from Pettisville High School in 1942. She later married Howard W. Pontius, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Evelyn enjoyed cooking and baking and giving her time at Wauseon Christ United Methodist Church. Later in life, Evelyn enjoyed her coloring.

She is survived by children, Pat (Rich) Shaffer and Ginger Pontius Oathout; grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, and Ava; and brother, Chuck (Nancy) Rupp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents; and siblings, Glenford Rupp, Clela Nofziger, Ada Andrews, Maurice Rupp, Orville Rupp, Martha Huber, Dick Rupp, Ilva Robinson–Shaynak, and Catherine Leitner.

A private burial service will take place at Wauseon Union Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Pontius family.