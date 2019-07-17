Anita Warf (1950-2019)

Anita F. Warf, age 69, of Defiance, and formerly of Delta passed away Monday night, July 15, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

She was born in Lebanon Missouri on June 24, 1950 to the late Romma Gage and Almer (Dame) Gage. On June 10 1968 she married Paul E. Warf in Sidney, Ohio and he survives. Anita served as an STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant) for eight years. Later she made many friends as a cook for many years with Kena’s Cooking Kettle in Delta.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lonnie Gage , Romma Gage, Jr and infant daughter, Hope. Anita’s memory will live on through her surviving family members; husband of 51 years, Paul E. Warf; daughters, Nicole Kistner and Michelle (Patrick) Matthews; nephew, Ammon Gage; sons, Kevin (Crystal) Warf and Joshua (Emily) Warf; grandchildren, Kelsey (Alexander) Goodwin, Sarah Matthews, Elizabeth Kistner (Benn Finch III), Kara, Kaleb, and Hayley Kistner; great grandsons – Henry and Liam Goodwin, Benn Finch IV; great nephew, Aidan Gage and sister, Joan Kardos.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Anita’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019. Pastor Kevin Clark will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512 in her memory.

