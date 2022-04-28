Anna Funk (1932-2022)

Facebook

Anna L. Funk, 89, went home to be with her Lord on April 25, 2022. She was the daughter of Edwin and Grace (Leu) Spengler, born near Tedrow, Ohio on August 27, 1932.

She married John R. Funk in Tedrow, Ohio on March 1, 1951. Anna graduated from Pettisville High School in 1950.

Anna substituted as a secretary at Rossford Schools, Penta County Vocational School, and Owens Community College.

Teaching Sunday school classes and Junior Church at Rossford United Methodist Church was one of her joys and served in most of offices of the Women’s Society of United Methodist Church.

Anna was active in the Eagle Point School Mother’s and other clubs in town. After moving back to Archbold, she worked at various projects at Wyse Commons; volunteered at Sauder Village in many areas; and delivered Meals-On-Wheels for Fairlawn.

In her youth she enjoyed playing softball having been taught the game by her father. Anna coached Steve, Tom and Rick’s softball teams as they grew up in the Rossford community.

Her teams won quite a few games across the years. Her father also taught Anna the fine art of mushroom hunting which she enjoyed with her relatives especially in northern Michigan.

Anna and John enjoyed traveling and camping having visited 49 states, parts of Europe and various cruises throughout the years.

Grandchildren are one of the most important memories anyone can have. Anna spent many hours of playing board and card games and traveling adventures with the grandchildren. We thank God for all our blessings and the love and support of everyone.

She is survived by her three sons Steven (Joyce) of Frisco, TX, Thomas (Kathy) of Aurora, OH and Richard of Venetia, PA, including four grandchildren Emily Funk (Kevin) Wysock, Nathan, Amanda, and Elaina Funk.

She was preceded in death by her husband John of (69 years); her parents; sisters Bernice Nofziger and Marie Gayton; and brothers Robert, Herbert and Curtis Spengler.

Family and friends will be received at Short Funeral Home, 500 North Defiance St., Archbold, on April 28, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8.p.m. Memorial Service will be at Short Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on April 29, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Archbold or Rossford United Methodist Churches, Fairlawn Haven, Sauder Village, or a charity of the donor’s choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

