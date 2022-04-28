James Gibson, Sr. (1954-2022)

Facebook

James L. Gibson, Sr., 68, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Mercy Health- St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

James was born January 25, 1954, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of the late James C. and Artie M. (Gilman) Gibson. He married Joyce M. Treadway on August 12, 1972, in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

While living in West Virginia, James worked as a coal miner for Maple Meadows. After moving to northwest Ohio, he worked at Bard Manufacturing in production and assembly.

James had a love for the outdoors, he could often be found tending to his horses, riding ATV or coon hunting. Above all, he cherished his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife, Joyce Gibson of Pioneer, Ohio; four children, James Gibson, Jr. of Pioneer, Ohio, Mark (Carol) Gibson of Frontier, Michigan, Heather (Jamie) Brown of Pioneer, Ohio, and Matthew (Amy) Gibson of Grand Lake, Colorado; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, David (Donna) Gibson of Edon, Ohio, Frank Gibson of North Carolina, Elizabeth (Pastor Charles) Hardy, Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia, and Jackie Coleman of Cleveland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special daughter-in-law, Tammy.

Visitation for James will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Charles Hardy, Jr. officiating.

Memorials can be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

