Cara Sanders (1949-2021)

Cara Lou Sanders, age 71, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at 3:22 P.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio, after an extended illness. Mrs. Sanders was a 1967 graduate of Wauseon High School and Weaver Airline Training School in Kansas City, Missouri, and went on to work for Braniff International.

She was employed as a rural postal carrier in Archbold, Ohio, retiring with twenty years of service. Cara Lou was a devoted member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, where she worked on church festival committees and was a Eucharistic minister.

She enjoyed camping with her husband, Jim, being with her family, especially with her grandchildren, and was a true Jimmy Buffett Parrott Head. Cara Lou was also an active participant with Relay for Life.

Cara Lou Sanders was born on November 13, 1949, in Wauseon, the daughter of Howard E. and Lucinda (Rupp) Miller. She married James Sanders on September 29, 1973, in Wauseon and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Valerie (Ted) Williams, of Grove City, Ohio; two sons, Andrew (Jennifer) Sanders, of Pearland, Texas, and Matthew (Wendy) Sanders, of Denton, Texas; seven grandchildren, Colton and Braxton Williams, Mary Kate, Lucy, Natalie, Hayley and Elise Sanders; her siblings, Darlene Leupp, of Wauseon, Marlin Miller, of Jacksonville, Florida, Randy (Roxie) Miller, of West Unity, Ohio, Merle (Tammy) Miller, of Wauseon, and Rita (Joe) Altimari, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her stepmother, Joanne Miller, of Archbold. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Parish Life Center of St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 North Shoop Avenue, Wauseon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, with Reverend Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery, Wauseon.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Caspar Knights of Columbus Council #8829 or St. Vincent De Paul Society.