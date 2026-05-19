Annabelle E. Leupp (1925 – 2026)

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(Faithful Wife, Mother & Businesswoman)

Annabelle Edna Leupp, age 101, passed away on May 12, 2026 at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Annabelle was born on Feb. 16, 1925, in Wauseon, to the late Leo Lester and Mabel Florence (Leininger) Arnold. Annabelle graduated from Wauseon High School.

Annabelle married Dale Meno Leupp, who preceded her in death in 1983. Annabelle attended Emmaus Lutheran Church. She and Dale owned many businesses, where her hard work helped her excel in all of her business endeavors.

Surviving Annabelle is her daughter, Nadely (Don) Rogelstad of British Columbia; grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) Rogelstad, Matt (Christie) Rogelstad, Dawn (Ron) Price, Stacie (Joe) Zappone, and Crissi (CJ) Ballas; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; son, Roger Leupp; and parents.

A memorial service for Annabelle will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Leupp family.