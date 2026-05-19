Melvin L. Nofziger (1933 – 2026)

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(Devoted Father & Lifelong Farmer)

Beloved dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and brother, Melvin Leroy Nofziger, 92, passed away May 16, 2026. He was born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Clarence and Ida (Yoder) Nofziger.

He is survived by his daughter, Deb (Derrick) Miller, and their children, Michaela (Peter) Della and Grant Miller; son, Mark (Tammy) Nofziger, and their children, Mackenzie and Delaney Nofziger; son, Max Nofziger, and his children, Bri (Aaron) Jenkins, Charlie and Jacob Nofziger; and son, Mick (Denise) Nofziger, and their children, Logan (Sami) Nofziger, Tate Kauffman, Morgan (Matthew) Hulbert, and Teagan (Noah) Ross.

He is also survived by great-grandsons Parker and Forrest Jenkins, Judson and Callum Nofziger, and a soon-to-arrive Ross family great-grandson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Verbeck, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne, in 2022; his parents, Clarence and Ida (Yoder) Nofziger; and his siblings, Waneta Gerig, Letha Waidelich, Herb Nofziger, Arlene Springer, Alvin Nofziger, and Burdell Nofziger.

First and foremost, Mel was called and loved by the Father, saved by the Son, Jesus Christ, and led by the Holy Spirit. Mel was a man of the earth, serving God through stewardship of the gifts and talents he was given.

From his birth to his death, he loved to farm. He would inform everyone of the current status and conditions of the fields when he talked with them. We cherish that, in the last weeks of his life, he was helping his sons farm.

He was also a businessman, establishing Nofziger Farm Service in the 1970s. He started in short-haul trucking at age 14, and in the 1990s he and Dianne established Nofziger Trucking, followed later by MDMT Farms. In 2022, Mel was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Mel and Dianne met through the young adult activities at Bancroft Mennonite Church (now Toledo Mennonite Church) and were married on Sept. 15, 1956.

Mel loved to laugh and was happiest when surrounded by the lively presence of his family. He loved his family well. Additionally, Mel enjoyed watching OSU football games and was often seen sporting his favorite OSU or International Harvester gear. We will strive to continue carrying Mel and Dianne’s legacy forward.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, OH 43567, from 4 to 8 p.m. A private family burial will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

A celebration of Mel’s life will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at North Clinton Church, with a meal for family and friends to follow the service.

Mel was a generous and caring man, so in lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to charities Mel supported: Mennonite Disaster Service (583 Airport Rd, Lititz, PA 17543), Mennonite Central Committee (21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501), or Cherry Street Mission in Toledo (1501 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43604).

The service will be officiated by his great-nephew, Neil Wyse. Short Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.