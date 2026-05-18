Linda Elaine (Mohler) Moden (1950 – 2026)

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Linda Elaine (Mohler) Moden, age 76, of Delta, Ohio, a beloved educator, devoted wife, mother, sister and cherished member of the Delta community, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday evening, May 15, 2026, following a joyful outing with her husband Roger – which included lunch, a visit to the casino, and planting flowers. All the things she loved to do.

Linda was born on February 2, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio to Glenn and Phyllis (Ohlinger) Mohler. Linda’s life was one of boundless love, generosity, and an unwavering dedication to those around her.

A proud 1968 graduate of Delta High School, Linda pursued higher education with purposeful determination, earning her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Toledo in 1972. After raising her three beloved sons, she embraced a lifelong passion for learning by returning to school to attain her Master’s degree. For 35 remarkable years, Linda dedicated herself to teaching Kindergarten through Second Grade at Springfield Elementary, retiring in 2008. Her classroom was a sanctuary of joy, creativity, and laughter – where she delighted in painting the bottoms of her feet on St. Patrick’s Day, and dressing up as a clown or a witch at Halloween. Her impact was immeasurable, as countless former students still recall her kindness and the profound influence she had on their lives.

Linda’s spirit extended far beyond the classroom. A true embodiment of community spirit, she gave 150% of herself to others and was deeply involved in the Delta area. She volunteered selflessly at the Open Door and was an integral presence at True North Church in Wauseon. Alongside her devoted husband, Roger, whom she married on December 21, 1974, Linda lovingly planted flowers around the church grounds and participated in numerous special events, especially during the festive Christmas season.

Her talents and passions were many and varied. A lover of flowers and flower gardening, Linda brought beauty and color into her world and into the lives of those around her. Shopping excursions, particularly to TJ Maxx, brought her joy, and her infectious “gift of gab” made her a people person through and through—never a stranger to anyone she met and always eager to forge meaningful connections. Linda will be remembered as a talented artist. She loved painting drawing, and making airbrush creations.

Christmas held a place of particular enchantment in Linda’s heart. Her home transformed into a magical haven reminiscent of a mini Bronner’s, showcasing ten meticulously arranged Christmas trees and delightfully quaint decorations that graced every room all throughout the year. Family gatherings were treasured occasions, where love and laughter were abundant.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Roger; her sons Jeremy Moden, Joel (Becky) Moden, and Justin (Tiffany) Moden; and her grandchildren Madison, Carter, Benson, Parker, and Kaela. She is also survived by her sister Sandy (Dennis) Smith; brothers Gary (Tracee) Mohler and Bruce (Mary) Mohler; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law: Donna Rohrs, Jim (Karen) Conrad, Lloyd (Susanne) Moden, Phillip Moden, Keith (Linda) Moden, John Moden, Karen (Terry) Yeager, and Cathy Moden; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Phyllis Mohler, and by beloved brothers and sisters-in-law Paul Rohrs, Mary Jane Moden, Becky Moden, Junior Moden, Tom and Beverly Yarbro, Laurel Girdeman, Jenny Moden, and David Moden.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 19th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at True North Church in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20th at 11:00 am in the Church with Pastor Rex Stump officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True North Church, 850 W. Elm Street, Wauseon, OH 43567 to continue paying for flowers for years to come.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes (419.822.3121).