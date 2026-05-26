Annabelle K. Crosby (1926 – 2026)

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Annabelle K. Crosby, age 100 years, of Archbold and formerly of Toledo, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2026 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

She was born March 8, 1926 in Toledo the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Garber) Lohmeyer.

On June 27, 1959 she married Marvin C. Crosby and he preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1997.

She with her husband owned and operated Blind Products of Toledo where they sold items made by the blind. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Lake Wilson and Sunday lunch with her sister Mabel. She had a special relationship with all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Max) Wyse of Archbold; daughter-in-law, Kristie Swartz of Radford, Virginia; grandchildren, Ronald (Treena) Swartz, Robert Swartz, Wendy Jarrells, Ryan (Shari) Wyse, Justin (Jamie) Wyse, Kyle (Krista) Wyse and Brittany (Michael) Mack; 16 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren and 3 siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Robert D. Swartz and Ronald D. Swartz and 5 siblings.

A private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to charity of choice.