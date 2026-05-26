Jack Lee Garvin (1956 – 2026)

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Jack Lee Garvin, age 69, of Wauseon, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2026 where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1956 in Wauseon to the late Richard and Joyce Garvin. Jack married Kathleen (Millen) Garvin on June 25, 1983 in Napoleon, Ohio.

Jack graduated from Wauseon High School, Class of 1975.

He worked for The Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio for 40 years, retiring in 2019.

Jack loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, being saved in 1973. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church of Grand Rapids, Ohio where he was a Trustee.

He also loved spending time with his family, fishing, boating, being outdoors and cheering on The Michigan Wolverines.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Kathleen Garvin; children, Jacob Garvin (Dani Sidle) and Sarah (Justin) Bless; grandchildren, Austin and Adalynn Bless; step-grandchildren, Audrey Russell, Bradley Russell, Jozlynn Beek and Sydney Carr; sibling, Daniel (Barbara) Garvin and sisters-in-law, Marie Garvin and Robin Garvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thomas Garvin and Timothy Garvin.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, May 28, 2026 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. His Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 11 a.m. in Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Rd., Grand Rapids, OH 43522.

Pastor Timothy J. Coley officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church in Grand Rapids. Private Interment will be held in Wauseon Union Cemetery at a later date.