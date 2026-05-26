Gene Graf (1940 – 2026)

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Gene Graf, age 86, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on May 24, 2026.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1940, in Franklin Township, Fulton County, Ohio, to the late Joy Sam Graf and Joyce Lena Winzeler Graf.

Gene graduated from Archbold High School in 1957.

Following graduation, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Benning, Georgia.

After completing his military service, Gene returned home to farm, dedicating his life to the land and to the family home 1 mile west of Zone, Ohio, where he lived for the remainder of his life.

On Aug. 3, 1963, Gene married the love of his life, Marlene Mae Roth. Together they shared 63 years of marriage marked by faith, family, hard work, and devotion to one another.

Gene gave his life to Christ at an early age and faithfully followed and served Him throughout his entire life. He was a lifelong member of Archbold Evangelical Church and found great joy in supporting ministries that shared the love of Jesus Christ.

For more than 20 years, Gene and Marlene were actively involved in the church plant and ministry of Sonlight Community Church in Angola, Indiana.

Gene and Marlene also shared a deep passion for investing in the lives of children through Kids Campus, the preschool ministry that began through Marlene’s vision and dreams.

Many children lovingly knew him as “Farmer Gene.”

Gene was known by many as a prayer warrior. He faithfully prayed daily for family, friends, missionaries, churches, and countless others. Those who knew Gene experienced his quiet generosity, unwavering faith, servant’s heart, humility and deep love for his family.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Graf of Fayette, Ohio; children, Lisa (John) Aeschliman of Wauseon, Ohio, Lynne (Wes) Hoffmire of Napoleon, Ohio, and Fred (Becca) Graf of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.

Visitation for Gene will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church. On Thursday, May 28, 2026, a graveside service will be held at Pettisville Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Archbold Evangelical Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to “Miracle Camp and Retreat Center” or “Home of Hope Orphanage and Christian School of Hope.” Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Graf family.