Dale Jay Stutzman (1949 – 2026)

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Dale Jay Stutzman, age 76, of Archbold, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Fulton Manor.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1949 to Roy and Alta Ruth (Schlonger) Stutzman in Wauseon.

Dale was a lifelong resident of Archbold and had deep connections with the community.

Dale was a graduate of Archbold High School and attended Northwest State Community College to become a certified mechanic.

He worked as the Parts Manager at Christy’s for 26 years.

He truly loved his time at Christy’s and enjoyed chatting with all the customers. When he wasn’t working, he could be found tinkering in his garage.

He will be dearly missed by his big sister who doted on him when he was little, Sharon Walczak; brother, Kriss (Carole) Stutzman of Plain, Wisconsin; nephews, Michael Walczak, James, Robert and Tom Crossgrove.

Dear friends Merle (Shirley) Klopfenstein and Lowell Rupp and Ron Zaerr for all of your love, support and help over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Valetta Stutzman; sisters, Isabel Crossgrove and Velda Stutzman; brothers-in-law, Eugene Walczak and Burnell “Butch” Crossgrove; nephews, Frank Crossgrove and John Walczak and canine companion, Daisy.

The family will gather with guests on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 11 a.m. to noon at Grisier Funeral Home – Archbold, 303 Stryker St.

Dale’s Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Pettisville Cemetery.

To leave a message of comfort for Dale’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”