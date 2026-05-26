Donabell June Nofziger (1928 – 2026)

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Donabell passed away peacefully on the morning of May 21, 2026, surrounded with the love of her family, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio where she lived the last three years.

She was just 10 days short of her 98th birthday but she told everyone she didn’t want another birthday and God granted her that wish.

She looked forward to the visits with her children, grandchildren but especially the great grandchildren and all others that stopped in her room. Her door was always open and you were greeted with a smile and sparkles in her eyes.

She was born on June 1, 1928 to Alpheus and Edythe (Amstutz) Lederman in Cedarville, IN. She was the oldest of three children, sister Maredith Vendrely and brother Richard.

She was baptized at the age of 12 at the Leo Mennonite Church in Leo, Indiana.

On June 5, 1949 she married Myrl E. Nofziger at the Leo Mennonite Church by her Uncle Walter Stuckey. They moved to Archbold, Ohio and resided on the family farm south of Archbold.

She was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church. They shared 54 years of marriage until Myrl passed on April 10, 2004.

She enjoyed sewing and quilting, cooking and baking, always having cookies in the freezer for the family. She enjoyed working for 37 years at Brookview Farm and volunteered quilting at Sauder Village.

She is survived by four children, Maretta (Gary) Conrad of Wayland, Iowa, Dan (Deb), Neil (Kathy) and Wendell, of Archbold; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Maredith Vendrely and sister-in-law Louetta Warkentin both of Goshen, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Richard Lederman and his wife Joanne.

Services will be held at Zion Mennonite Church on Friday, May 29, 2026. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m.

Memorials can be given to Zion Mennonite Church or Mennonite Central Committee.