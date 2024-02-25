Antonio “Tono” Cruz (2003 – 2024)

Antonio Efrain Cruz, fondly known as Tono, was born to Demetra Ann Zavala and Efrain Cruz Jr. on July 16, 2003.

He departed from this world on February 22, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Antonio was a graduate of Archbold High School, class of 2021, where he showcased his remarkable athletic talents, particularly in football.

Renowned for his exceptional ability to catch the ball mid-air, he was affectionately called “HANDS” by his peers.

His quick speed on the field earned him the nickname “Cruising Cruz.” He was driven and had a competitive spirit. He recently began to learn and play the game of golf and found great peace on the fairway.

Beyond his athletic prowess, Antonio was a beacon of joy. His infectious smile illuminated every room he entered, often accompanied by his trademark funny faces and entertaining dance moves.

He was so loved for his goofy and charismatic personality and at any given moment he would bust out with goofy dance moves. He loved his friends dearly and enjoyed bringing joy to their lives.

Family meant everything to Tono, and he embraced his role as a beloved uncle with unwavering pride. He was a hero to his nieces, nephews, and cousins, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

His mom was the apple of his eye, and his siblings were his rock. He loved his grandmother, aunts and uncle who were active and present in his life and loved him as their own.

Antonio is survived by his mother, Demetra Zavala (Ismael Huerta); father, Efrain Cruz (Sonia); grandmother, Linda Torres; sister, Rachelle Zavala; brother, Gabriel Rodriguez, (Blanca); brothers William and Peter Cruz and sisters Precious, Nena, and Lilly Cruz; aunt, Christina Rodriguez; uncle, Jose Orlando Rivera; and aunt, Jenika Torres; his one love, Madison Gigax, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Myrta Cruz, Aunt Mary Cruz.

Though Antonio may have left this earthly realm, his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. May he rest in eternal peace.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1st at Templo Cristiano Assembly of God in Archbold at 11:00 AM. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home on Thursday, February 29th, from 4-8 PM.

