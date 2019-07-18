Raymond Yantis (1953-2019)

Raymond V. Yantis, age 66, of Toledo, passed away at his home Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Toledo on January 30, 1953 to the late Vernon T. Yantis and Helen (Raymond) Yantis.

Before retiring, Ray worked as an automotive technician with the Midas Company. During his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and being in the company of his beloved canine companion, Benji.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Matthew Yantis; brothers, David Yantis and Stephen (Shannon) Yantis; sisters, Lynnette (Randy) Lewis, Brenda (Terry) Topel, Sandra Zeller; Tracie (Richard) Sackett, Robert (Marilyn) Kovar Jr., Mark (Sue) Kovar, Jerome (Cheryl) Kovar, David (Hope) Kovar, Barbara Kovar; sister-in-law, Terri Kovar; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Vernon and Barb Yantis and Helen White; Ray was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom Kovar and brother-in-law, Christopher Zeller Sr.

There will be no public services. Cremation and care of Ray provided by Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Stephen Yantis and mailed to the funeral home.

