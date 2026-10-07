Archbold High School Announces 2026 Homecoming Court

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ARCHBOLD HOMECOMING COURT … The 2026 Archbold High School Homecoming Court. Front row: Juniors Klaire Kern and Harrison Wyse; Princess Alex Dominique; Queen Daylin Bosco; King Grady Short; Prince Kash Ruffer; Seniors Courtney Stuckey and Bo King. Back row: Freshmen Audree Plassman and Daxton Meyer; Sophomores Naomi Francis and Isaac Brown. Archbold’s Homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 16.
— Press Release
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Story updated October 7, 2026 at 11:07 p.m.
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