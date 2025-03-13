Archbold Man Found Guilty Of Rape By Fulton County Jury

PRESS RELEASE – On March 10, 2025, a Fulton County Common Pleas Court jury found Michael Cowgill, age 47, of Archbold, OH, guilty of Rape, a felony of the first degree.

A Fulton County Grand Jury had previously indicted Mr. Cowgill for the July 3, 2024, offense when he engaged in sexual conduct with another, and purposely compelled them to submit by force of threat of force.

The jury of 4 men and 8 women deliberated approximately four hours before returning their guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Paul H. Kennedy, and Allma-Tadema Miller. Mr. Cowgill was represented by attorneys, Samuel Gold and Zach DeSilvis.

Mr. Cowgill’s bond was revoked, and the Court scheduled the sentencing hearing for April 16, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.