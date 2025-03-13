Patricia “Trish” Corns (1961 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan Eagles #2233)

Patricia “Trish” A. Corns, age 63, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Trish was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening. She was a member of the Bryan Eagles #2233 and was a die-hard Ohio State University Buckeye fan.

Trish was born on May 21, 1961, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Bobbie “Cricket” and Charlene (Shaw) Housh. She married Bryan E. Corns on January 27, 2012 in Angola, Indiana and he survives.

Also surviving Trish are three children, four stepchildren, twenty-two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.

In accordance with Trish’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials in honor of Trish may be given to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.