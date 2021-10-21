Archbold Rotarians Hear From Archbold FFA Chapter

When FFA adviser and ag teacher Ryan Sell started at Archbold in 2007, the program had 26 students. Today, 116 students participate in the program, which annually produces state and American FFA degree winners.

At the October 13 Rotary meeting, Ryan and the program’s officer team gave Rotarians an overview of recent projects and the activities that the students do every year. Earlier this spring, all of the FFA students helped install new landscaping in front of the high school.

As a community service project, the program plans ways to raise money to donate to a charity. For example, their 2020 and 2021 projects (a chili cook-off and sandwich stand at Archbold’s Backyard Bash) raised $4,000 for Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

For six years, the program has held an ag business chicken barbecue using chickens that they raise to provide free meals for area businesses related to agriculture. They also host a producers’ breakfast that was attended by about 45 persons this year.

They also hold an year-end banquet for all of the members and their parents to pass out awards that the students have earned during the year and install their officer team for the next year. FFA students also attend the annual FFA convention in Indianapolis with 12 planning to participate later this month where three FFA alums will receive their American FFA degree.

To support their FFA programs, they hold two fundraisers — a fall fruit and citrus sale that generates about $38,000 and a spring strawberry sale that brings in about $13,000 in sales.

Pictured from left: Rotarian and AHS principal Royal Short, who arranged the program; Zoey Ripke, FFA vice-president; Cole Plassman, sentinel; Baylee Lumbrezer, student adviser; Kacie Wolf, secretary; Tayanna Bagrowski, reporter; Kalleigh Fry, president; Madeline Thiel, treasurer; and Ryan Sell, adviser and ag teacher.