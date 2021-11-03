Archbold Rotarians Hear State Of Village Update

Archbold Mayor Brad Grime and Council member Karla Ball updated Rotarians on the State of the Village at the October 27 Archbold Rotary meeting.

The presentation focused largely on village capital improvements and economic development as those areas represent about 40 percent of the Village’s $14 million annual budget.

Spending on employees (some 52 full and part-time staff with up to 100 seasonal workers) accounts for 31 percent of the budget and operations/street maintenance represents about 29 percent.

The mayor explained how street improvements, such as those to Mechanic Street, have led to economic development with the opening of a coffee shop and expansion/improvements at TC Brothers (a motorcycle parts company) at either end of that street.

And, the Frey Road extension has led to a new business — Jackson Equipment. Over the years, street improvements have also been made in residential areas so that Archbold is one of the few communities with curbs and gutters throughout.

He added that many of the new businesses will be required to install retention ponds so storm sewers are less likely to be overwhelmed by heavy rains that could cause home basements to flood.

The mayor explained the public/private partnership that has made the $5 million waster water treatment plant improvement possible. ConAgra is contributing roughly $1.3 million of the cost.

He added that improvements to the village water treatment plant are expected to be completed in 2022. Those improvements will not only improve water quality, but through the use of ultra-violet treatment the use of chlorine gas will be eliminated.

And, work has started on a new water tower for the village at the corner of West Lutz Road and County Road 22. When completed, the new tower will replace the current tower.

An artist’s rendering of the new Circle K store and gas station that will be built downtown was also shared with the timeline that is now expected.

Shortly after the beginning of November it is expected that equipment will be brought on-site to begin the demolition of the existing buildings.

Once that is completed, the company hopes to complete construction of the new facility within 120 days. The mayor also shared a concept rendering of a possible development of Depot Street that would expand retail and create a bandstand for outdoor performances.

He explained that the rendering is an concept that may never occur, but explained that it’s important to continually think of ways to improve the community — not only for its residents, but to encourage non-residents to visit or work in the village.