Archbold Rotary Members Learn Of Upcoming Fundraiser At Fairlawn Retirement Community

Flickering for Fairlawn! Mari Yoder explained Fairlawn Retirement Community’s new fundraiser at the November 3 Archbold Rotary meeting.

She encouraged Rotarians, businesses and the community to purchase one or more luminary kits to Light Up the Night in Archbold on Sunday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to about midnight.

Each kit, priced at $15, includes 10 white fire-resistant bags, 10 candles and sand. The luminaries can be used to line a street, driveway or walkway.

Some 750 luminary kits (a total of 7,500 lit bags) will be assembled by students in the Archbold High School FCCLA service club — enough kits to light all of the community’s parks, the Fairlawn community and hopefully some of the neighborhoods in Archbold.

Each luminary should stay lit for about 10 hours. Mari noted that COVID forced Fairlawn to cancel their annual auctions for the last two years.

Consequently, Fairlawn settled on Flickering for Fairlawn to both brighten the holidays in Archbold for one night and also raise funds to support the care and services that the auction had supported prior to COVID.

Mari explained that Fairlawn chose December 12 for the Flickering since it is approximately the mid-point of the holiday season that kicks off the Friday after Thanksgiving in Archbold with the Festival of Lights parade and culminates with Christmas.

Kits are $15 each with discounts for purchasing multiple kits. For more information or to order on-line, go to: https://tinyurl.com/lightupFL